CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

