CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
