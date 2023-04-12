MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.
MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MVO opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $16.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
