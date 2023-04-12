GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$47.21.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.8553191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GFL Environmental

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.