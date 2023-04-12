Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.