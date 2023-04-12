Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.