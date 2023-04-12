Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

