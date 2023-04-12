Morgan Stanley Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $85.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

