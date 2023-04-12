Piper Sandler Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $62.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

