Wedbush Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $315.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.83 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

