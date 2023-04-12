Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,794.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,698,182.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

