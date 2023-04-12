LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of LGIH opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

