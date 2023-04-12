IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IGO stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.