IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IGO stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

