Oppenheimer Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $13.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 238.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

