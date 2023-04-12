Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s current price.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.