Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

