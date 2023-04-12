Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 208,160 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.59.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $553.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $579,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.