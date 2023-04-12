Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 208,160 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.59.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

