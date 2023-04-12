Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 80,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 262,724 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.90.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.