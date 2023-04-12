ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 96,219 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $47.17.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
