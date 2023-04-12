Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 707,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,374 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.14.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

