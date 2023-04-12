Reef Price Hits $0.0028 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 0% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,603,399,867 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.