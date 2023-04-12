DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 462,423 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.77.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
