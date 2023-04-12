DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 462,423 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

