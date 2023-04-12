Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 114,891 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

