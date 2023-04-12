Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $14.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.