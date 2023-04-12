iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 342,028 shares.The stock last traded at $40.15 and had previously closed at $40.60.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 184,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

