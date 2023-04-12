Kyber Network Crystal v2 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.92 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $119.92 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

