Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $43.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,343 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,343.22826 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06323932 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $44,028,194.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

