Spark Networks (LOV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) recently:

4/10/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Spark Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Spark Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Spark Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

