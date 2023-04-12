Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InflaRx (IFRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX):
- 4/5/2023 – InflaRx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/5/2023 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – InflaRx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – InflaRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
InflaRx Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.90.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InflaRx (IFRX)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.