Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InflaRx (IFRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX):

4/5/2023 – InflaRx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/5/2023 – InflaRx was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2023 – InflaRx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – InflaRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.90.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

