Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.