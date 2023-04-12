Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
