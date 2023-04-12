Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

