Symbol (XYM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $623,726.31

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $189.30 million and approximately $623,726.31 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

