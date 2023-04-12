Morpheus.Network (MNW) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $80.96 million and approximately $233,689.44 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

