Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 54,510 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

