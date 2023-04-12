iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 754,022 shares.The stock last traded at $67.65 and had previously closed at $67.78.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,577,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

