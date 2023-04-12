Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares rose 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter worth $50,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $5,597,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

