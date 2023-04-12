Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 5.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 19,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 253,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

