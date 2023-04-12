CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $75.27. 223,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,919,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.