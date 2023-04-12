Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 5%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 246,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,057,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 535,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 283,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.