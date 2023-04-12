Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 4.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.45. 180,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,795,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BORR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

