YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 4.3% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 198,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,757,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

