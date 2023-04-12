Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 3.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. 1,204,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,664,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 141,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 554,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

