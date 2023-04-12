Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Up 4.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33. 102,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,582,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.
