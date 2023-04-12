Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 3.9%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.45. 139,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,341,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

