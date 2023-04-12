SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 4%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 23,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 320,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
SilverBow Resources Stock Up 7.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $323,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 45.2% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
