Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10. 647,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,434,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($11.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.