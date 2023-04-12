Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10. 647,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,434,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($11.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.