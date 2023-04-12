Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Up 3.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.94 and last traded at $145.91. Approximately 287,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,383,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

