Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 5.9%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 226,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,074,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

AMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

