Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 3.8% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. 37,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 388,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,750. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

