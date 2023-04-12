EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 4.8%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 88,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,907,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
EQRx Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EQRx
About EQRx
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.