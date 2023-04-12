EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 4.8%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 88,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,907,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

