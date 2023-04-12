EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 4.8%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 88,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,907,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

EQRx Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

About EQRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.