AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 245.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

